First RWC try tops Nakoci’s career highlights

Alowesi Nakoci. [Supplied]

Being the first player to score the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s first try in the Women’s Rugby World Cup is something Alowesi Nakoci will always remember

The Olympic bronze medalist sacrificed her time with family for national duties and hasn’t seen them since September.

The 31-year-old Ra native says she returned from Cape Town last month and went straight to the 15s camp.

Article continues after advertisement

“I did not even see my family, I just met them in town. From 7s straight to the 15s camp and taking part in the Test match against Wahine Maori.”

Nakoci says this sacrifice is worth it as she is one of the first group of women to represent Fiji on the biggest stage.

“I feel proud and excited because this is the first Fijian women’s team to take part and I’m happy that I am the first ever woman in Fiji to score a try in the World Cup.”

She adds playing in a 15-member team is something she is still wrapping her head around.

Nakoci and the Fijiana 15s team plays South Africa in its second World Cup clash on Sunday at 4.45pm.