First round of drug testing to commence this week

The Fiji Rugby Union will commence its first round of drug tests in this week’s Skipper Cup matches.

FRU chief executive John O’Connor says they are in close discussions with the World Anti-Doping Agency on how to carry out tests on a large scale competition.

O’Connor says all players found positive for using drugs will be subjected to the judicial processes and sanctions imposed by World Rugby.

“We are also reaching an agreement on how we select players and the matches that we want to select and we are looking forward to commence that process this week. They weill slect the matches and they will take samples they will take samples from players and we’ll do testing.”

Meanwhile in the Skipper Cup matches this week, Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will see Suva hosting Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.