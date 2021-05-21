Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Muanikoso family followed protocol|RFMF and Police to monitor Nadali short cuts|PS denounces misinformation|Fiji pre-positioning itself for post COVID-19|Self-isolate if you are told says Health Ministry|Police warns people against crossing containment borders|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility|Students face challenges with online learning|Air New Zealand cancelled freight flight to Fiji|Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|
Full Coverage

Rugby

First professional contract for Samusamuvodre

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 22, 2021 8:17 am
Former Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre [left]. [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Former Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre has signed a one year contract with New England Free Jacks.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from USA, the Namotomoto, Nadi villager says he is looking forward to the new journey.

“There’s a lot of expectation I have competing this the MLR. There’s a lot of players that play in big unions are also playing here, they have a lot of contribution to this competition that I can learn from like game structures, skill level, possession skills and details in your job as a player.”

Article continues after advertisement

It’s the first professional contract for the 23-year-old and he is eager to learn.

He was offered a two-year deal but Samusamuvodre opted for a 12-month stint so that he would be available for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby.

“I had initially signed with Dallas, but they couldn’t move up to the Major League Rugby so that contract had been terminated and I signed a one year deal with New England Free Jacks. One year so that I may be able to be available for the Fijian Drua as I am wanting to play in the next Super Rugby season.”

Samusamuvodre completed his quarantine on Tuesday and has met with officials from his new club this week.

Samusamuvodre joins Fijians Poasa Waqanibau and Peceli Rinakama in the New England Free Jacks club.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.