First professional contract for Samusamuvodre

Former Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre has signed a one year contract with New England Free Jacks.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports from USA, the Namotomoto, Nadi villager says he is looking forward to the new journey.

“There’s a lot of expectation I have competing this the MLR. There’s a lot of players that play in big unions are also playing here, they have a lot of contribution to this competition that I can learn from like game structures, skill level, possession skills and details in your job as a player.”

It’s the first professional contract for the 23-year-old and he is eager to learn.

He was offered a two-year deal but Samusamuvodre opted for a 12-month stint so that he would be available for the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby.

“I had initially signed with Dallas, but they couldn’t move up to the Major League Rugby so that contract had been terminated and I signed a one year deal with New England Free Jacks. One year so that I may be able to be available for the Fijian Drua as I am wanting to play in the next Super Rugby season.”

Samusamuvodre completed his quarantine on Tuesday and has met with officials from his new club this week.

Samusamuvodre joins Fijians Poasa Waqanibau and Peceli Rinakama in the New England Free Jacks club.