First NRL start for Turuva, Kikau returns

The past few weeks have been quite an experience for 19 year old Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers fullback Sunia Turuva.

Last weekend he made he’s NRL debut off the bench and on Tuesday Panthers Head Coach Ivan Cleary named the youngster again in the match day 17 as one of the interchange players for the clash against Melbourne Storm tonight.

However, last night, Cleary has promoted Turuva to the starting lineup in place of Taylan May, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Turuva will be on the wing for the side.

In a boost for the Panthers, back rower Viliame Kikau has been cleared of a hip complaint and will take his place in the starting side.

This means Turuva, Kikau and Apisai Koroisau will be in action for the defending NRL champions tonight at 9:55 against Tui Kamikamica’s Storm.

