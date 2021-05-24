Home

Rugby

First non-eligible player joins Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 12:24 pm
Bayden Kerr [middle] [Source: Napolioni Ratu/Instagram]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced its first non-eligible player.

Bayden Kerr is one of the three players revealed today by Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn.

Kerr is a former Blues and current Counties Manuka flyhalf.

Article continues after advertisement

The other players are former Fiji Bati player Selesitino Ravutaumada and Suva halfback Leone Nawai.

More later.

