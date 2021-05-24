First non-eligible player joins Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced its first non-eligible player.

Bayden Kerr is one of the three players revealed today by Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn.

Kerr is a former Blues and current Counties Manuka flyhalf.

The other players are former Fiji Bati player Selesitino Ravutaumada and Suva halfback Leone Nawai.

More later.