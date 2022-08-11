First Nacula Yasawa 7s in November

[Source: Fiji Bitter Nacula Yasawa 7s/ Facebook]

The first Fiji Bitter Nacula Yasawa 7s will be held in three months’ time at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

48 men’s teams will battle for the $5000 prize money and the runners up walks away with $2000.

Organizers have confirmed that they’ll have under 18-21 rugby, women’s rugby, netball and volleyball as well.

Registrations are now open and more information is expected to be released at the tournament launch later today.

The Nacula 7s will be held at Churchill Park on the 4th and 5th of November.