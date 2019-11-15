Rugby
First hit out for Speight in Reds jersey
January 23, 2020 3:01 pm
Former Wallabies winger Henry Speight will start on the wing in his first outing for Queensland Reds in their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Waratahs tomorrow night.
Former Fiji Schoolboys and under 20 reps Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese will come off the bench again along with Moses Sorovi.
Uru, Sorovi, and Droasese were part of the side that thumped the Rebels 57-5 last week in which Filipo Daugunu scored five tries.
Daugunu is missing from the matchday squad after copping a five-week suspension for a tip tackle late in last week’s match.
Daugunu will not be able to play until round five of the Super Rugby season.
Other prominent players that will run out for the Reds tomorrow include Taniela Tupou, Jordan Petaia and James O’Connor who will form an exciting center-pairing combination.
Reds squad to Play Waratahs:
1. Dane Zander
2. Alex Mafi
3. Taniela Tupou
4. Angus Blyth
5. Tuaina Taii Tualima
6. Angus Scott-Young
7. Liam Wright ©
8. Harry Wilson
9. Tate McDermott
10. Isaac Lucas
11. Henry Speight
12. James O’Connor
13. Jordan Petaia
14. Jock Campbell
15. Bryce Hegarty
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa
17. Dave Feao
18. Josh Nasser
19. Ryan Smith
20. Seru Uru
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Hamish Stewart
23. Ilaisa Droasese
24. Chris Feauai-Sautia
25. Sam Wallis
26. Hunter Paisami