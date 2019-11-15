First hit out for Speight in Reds jersey

Former Wallabies winger Henry Speight will start on the wing in his first outing for Queensland Reds in their Super Rugby pre-season match against the Waratahs tomorrow night.

Former Fiji Schoolboys and under 20 reps Serupepeli Uru and Ilaisa Droasese will come off the bench again along with Moses Sorovi.

Uru, Sorovi, and Droasese were part of the side that thumped the Rebels 57-5 last week in which Filipo Daugunu scored five tries.

Daugunu is missing from the matchday squad after copping a five-week suspension for a tip tackle late in last week’s match.

Daugunu will not be able to play until round five of the Super Rugby season.

Other prominent players that will run out for the Reds tomorrow include Taniela Tupou, Jordan Petaia and James O’Connor who will form an exciting center-pairing combination.

Reds squad to Play Waratahs:

1. Dane Zander

2. Alex Mafi

3. Taniela Tupou

4. Angus Blyth

5. Tuaina Taii Tualima

6. Angus Scott-Young

7. Liam Wright ©

8. Harry Wilson

9. Tate McDermott

10. Isaac Lucas

11. Henry Speight

12. James O’Connor

13. Jordan Petaia

14. Jock Campbell

15. Bryce Hegarty

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. Dave Feao

18. Josh Nasser

19. Ryan Smith

20. Seru Uru

21. Moses Sorovi

22. Hamish Stewart

23. Ilaisa Droasese

24. Chris Feauai-Sautia

25. Sam Wallis

26. Hunter Paisami