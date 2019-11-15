Home

First-half blitz sets up Sea Eagles win over sloppy Eels

NRL
July 18, 2020 11:39 pm

The Manly Sea Eagles shocked arch-rivals Parramatta with a first-half onslaught before hanging on bravely for a 22-18 win over the ladder-leading Eels at Lottoland on Saturday night.

The Sea Eagles didn’t score in the second half but held on for a famous win to get their season back on track against an uncharacteristically sloppy Parramatta side which committed a slew of errors and and failed to live up to its No.1 defensive ranking.

The level of play slowly dropped for Manly after their hot start as the injuries began to pile up but the under-manned Sea Eagles did enough to hold on despite Michael Jennings completing his double with eight minutes left to play.

Article continues after advertisement

Manly went into half-time with a stunning 22-4 lead after scoring three tries in the space of just 14 minutes.

Martin Taupau ran over the top of Eels half Jai Field to open the scoring after just two minutes before Daly Cherry-Evans and Danny Levi, who had earlier been denied by the bunker for a double movement under the posts, sliced through flimsy defence to give Manly a 16-0 lead.

The Eels slowly worked their way back into the contest before their efforts were finally rewarded with Clint Gutherson putting Michael Jennings over in the corner 10 minutes before the break.

But Manly weren’t finished and back-rower Joel Thompson pounced on a Cherry-Evans kick in the in-goal with less than a minute to play in the first half.

 

