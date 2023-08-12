First group of Flying Fijians arrive in France

The first Fiji Water Flying Fijians group that flew out of the country on Thursday has safely arrived in France.

27 players and officials had left on Thursday with the remaining squad departing this morning.

The initial group embarked on a four-hour train ride to Nantes and was in the allocated hotel at 4 this morning.

The second group that departed today will head for Hong Kong and then to Paris.

In a week, the Flying Fijians will face France in a Test match.

This match will kick-off next Sunday at 7.05 am