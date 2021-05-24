Home

Rugby

First few games crucial for Waratahs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 14, 2022 5:10 pm
[Source: Rugby.com]

The first few games of the Super Rugby Pacific will be crucial for the NSW Waratahs.

The New South Wales-based side under the guidance of Darren Coleman is determined about the development of its players and they are hoping to field some young players in the team.

First for the Waratahs is the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Coleman says the next few rounds will determine where they stand in the Super Rugby this season.

“I just want them to give us a chance, if it works out in the first few rounds and the blooks aren’t performing and they are not putting their body on the line but otherwise, we will have to give the boys a chance. If we play the passion and defending hard and I think the public will stand behind us.”

The Waratahs will be hosted by the Drua on Friday in their first Super Rugby match at 8.45 pm.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

