Dame Patsy Reddy. [Source: RNZ]

Dame Patsy Reddy has become the first female chairperson of New Zealand Rugby.

She was appointed after Stewart Mitchell stepped down.

New Zealand Rugby made the announcement yesterday as Mitchell stepped down after his nine-year tenure.

Dame Patsy was a lawyer, director and Crown negotiator before serving as the Governor General of New Zealand from 2016-2021.

She was appointed to the NZR board in April last year