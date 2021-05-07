First Crusaders start for Mataele in 2021

Fijian speedster Manasa Mataele is back for Super Rugby Aotearoa champions the Crusaders.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has named the 24 year old to start on the wing against the Brumbies on Saturday night in its opening game of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Robertson has made a reshuffle in the back-line with George Bridge dropping to fullback and Leicester Fainga’anuku moving to the left wing, which sees Braydon Ennor and Mataele both earn their first starts of the 2021 season.

Another player with links to Fiji George Bower will start at prop while Sevuloni Reece will come off the bench.

Meanwhile, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor will become the Crusaders’ 21st centurion on Saturday and he’s also been named to captain the side.

The Crusaders host the Brumbies at 7:05pm on Saturday.