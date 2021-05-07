Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FNPF rolls out short codes for members|Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori|Two Nausori supermarkets temporarily closed|Soldiers and police officer breach restrictions|Food helpline details expected tonight|Nine new cases announced with curfew for Suva to Nausori from tomorrow|Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong|Entire families must not visit supermarkets- FCCC|Expanded curfew and lockdown from tomorrow|Nine new cases, six with no links|Still time to shop so don’t panic: MOH|More positive cases from Extra Supermarket|Fijians urged to celebrate Eid at home|Ministry acknowledges Fijians adhering to COVID safety measures|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Taveuni vaccination drive set to begin|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delay project|Over 630 arrested for breaches|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|Doctor Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|No decision yet: PM|
Full Coverage

Rugby

First Crusaders start for Mataele in 2021

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 4:51 pm
[Manasa Mataele-Source:NZ Herald]

Fijian speedster Manasa Mataele is back for Super Rugby Aotearoa champions the Crusaders.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has named the 24 year old to start on the wing against the Brumbies on Saturday night in its opening game of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

Robertson has made a reshuffle in the back-line with George Bridge dropping to fullback and Leicester Fainga’anuku moving to the left wing, which sees Braydon Ennor and Mataele both earn their first starts of the 2021 season.

Article continues after advertisement

Another player with links to Fiji George Bower will start at prop while Sevuloni Reece will come off the bench.

Meanwhile, All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor will become the Crusaders’ 21st centurion on Saturday and he’s also been named to captain the side.

The Crusaders host the Brumbies at 7:05pm on Saturday.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.