Finn Russell boots Scotland to victory

Scotland recorded consecutive wins over England for the first time since 1984.

A late Finn Russell penalty ensured they retained the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield with a 20-17 win.

A try from debutant Ben White put Scotland 10-6 ahead at the break and despite Marcus Smith crossing, the home side mounted a late comeback to clinch it when Luke Cowan-Dickie slapped the ball off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a pulsating contest in Edinburgh that went down to the wire, as the hosts got their hands on the Calcutta Cup for the fourth time in five years.

In another match, Ireland thrashed Wales 29-7.

[Source: Planet Rugby]