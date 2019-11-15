Home

Financial challenge fails to deter women’s Skipper Cup champs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 15, 2020 6:14 am

Defending Skipper Cup women’s champion Tailevu is still preparing for the competition despite their financial struggles.

Tailevu Women’s Rugby President Taina Tagicakibau says their financial hardship will not deter their preparations.

“We have been relying entirely from our own people. The little bit of money that comes in from the FRU they take their cut. There is a regime that they have to follow that they have been following and there is a lot of physical activities going on and they are training.”

The Skipper Cup kicks off next Saturday and Tailevu will take on Namosi at Thompson Park in Navua.

