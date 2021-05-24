Finalists confirmed, Police Blue are Series Champs

Police Blue will meet Raiwasa Taveuni in the final of the fourth leg of the Super 7s Series tonight.

Police secured their place in the final after beating Tabadamu 17-5 in the first semi-final while Raiwasa Taveuni edged Wardens 17-10 in the second.

In the women’s finals, Police will face Seahawks.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Police Blue will be crowned champions of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Mobil Super Sevens Series still underway at the ANZ Stadium.

The side will walk away $20,000 richer even if they lose in the final later on tonight.

If the team wins it bags 22 points taking their total to 88 points.

If it loses, they will be rewarded 19 points meaning their total will 85.

The points’ difference will be too much for Raiwasa Taveuni who is in third place at the moment with 44 points.

The second-placed team in the Series will walk away with $10,000 while the third will get $5,000.