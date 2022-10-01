Finalists confirmed for five grades

The finalists for the Under-14 to 17 and U19 grades of the Vodafone Super Deans have been confirmed.
In the Under-14 grade, Ratu Kadavulevu School will face Marist Brothers High School.
The Delainakaikai boys have always qualified for the final in the under-15 grade and will face Queen Victoria School.
In the under-16 grade, Queen Victoria School will battle Suva Grammar School.
Suva Grammar School will also feature in the under-17 final as they face Marist Brothers High School.
In the under-19 grade, Ra High School will face Ratu Navula.
The finals will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
