Final three spots to be filled

The final three spots for the 40-member Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad will soon be announced.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they are sorting out the logistics for one of the three players before an official announcement will be made.

He adds choosing the final matchday squad will be another tough task for head coach Mick Bryne.

“We finalize those three spots and we are trying to get the contract signed by one of them and we expect to be in a position to announce those final three in a couple of days.”

The Fijian Drau will play their first game against the Waratahs at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta on February 18th.