Fiji’s loss to Uruguay at RWC was not a coincidence says Pichot

Fiji’s loss to Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup last year in Japan was not a coincidence according to World Rugby Vice-Chairman Agustin Pichot.

The former Argentina halfback believes Fiji’s downfall against the South Americans was a result of a lack of quality competitive rugby.

Pichot who has been advocating sevens, women’s and emerging nation’s rugby for the last four years says with more investment Fiji can improve.

‘The Fiji situation against Uruguay they lost the game is not a coincidence it’s a question of Fiji not having a proper plan and a proper place in a tournament week in week out it’s as simple as that we all know we from the high performance we understand how the game is being played if you don’t have a proper investment into that you cannot perform’.

Pichot is planning to do more for unions like Fiji if elected World Rugby Chairman next month.

He says smaller unions have done a lot in the sport and he is thankful that the likes of Fiji and Samoa now have a say in the World Rugby Council.

‘We need to have a fair democratic say again you can talk we can talk pay lip service to things but at the end of the day if people don’t have a say or a vote you just use them to be one more guy in the parade to come every four years to perform in the World Cup bring diversity every four years and then go on take care of your own things and just come back in four years’ time and compete’.

Pichot is running against current chairman Sir Bill Beaumont the World Rugby chairman’s post-election next month.

Sir Beaumont’s updated manifesto a review of Regulation Eight, which governs international participation and locks players into representing only one country.

If the regulation is amended, it means, players like Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Taqele Naiyaravoro, and Semesa Rokoduguni will have a chance to play for the Flying Fijians.

