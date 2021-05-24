Fijians start again for Wallabies

Three Fijians will start again for the Wallabies in the second test against South Africa on Saturday.

Marika Koroibete retains his place on the wing with Samu Kerevi taking his usual centre position while Rob Valetini stays at the back-row.

Quade Cooper who slot the winning penalty last week is also on the starting lineup.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has elevated Nic White and Taniela Tupou to the starting side.

The Wallabies face the Springboks on Saturday at 7:05pm Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

[Source: Rugby.com.au and Wallabies/twitter]