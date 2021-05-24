Rugby
Fijians shine in Taranaki win
September 27, 2021 4:53 am
[Source:stuff.co.nz]
Three players with links to Fiji scored five tries between them to help Taranaki to a 55-28 win over Bay of Plenty in New Zealand’s NPC Premiership yesterday.
Former Lelean Memorial School student Vereniki Tikoisolomone and New Zealand under 20 rep Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens both scored a double while Kini Naholo was also on the score sheet with a try.
The speedy outside backs ran riot as Taranaki continued their charge towards a return to the NPC Premiership.
Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens crossed twice in the first half as Taranaki shot out to a 24-7 halftime lead.
Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens of Taranaki scored a double in his side’s big win.[Source:stuff.co.nz]
Naholo and replacement Tikoisolomone both scorched the turf to score and put the contest beyond doubt at 41-7 with 20 minutes left.
In another match, Hawkes Bay defeated Wellington 31-28.