Fijians retain spot in Reds squad

Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu and Seru Uru

Fijians Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu and Seru Uru have all retained their places in the Queensland Reds squad for the 2023 Super Rugby season.

The club has revealed its 37-member squad, remains largely unchanged with only three new faces in the midst.

Luke Jones, Connor Anderson and Phransis Sula-Siaosi are the newbies in the squad.

Along with Daugunu, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Taniela Tupou and Liam Wright Five have already reached their

Queensland half-century, having achieved the 50-cap milestone.



[Source: Queensland Reds/Twitter]