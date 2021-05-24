Home

Fijians offloading game worries Pivac

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 12, 2021 5:51 am

Wales Coach Wayne Pivac is aware the Vodafone Flying Fijians will use its offloading game on Monday.

Pivac, who coached Fiji from 2004 to 2007, knows how tactical their opponents will be in their clash in Cardiff.

He says their one on one tackles will have to be made and restrict Fiji’s offloading abilities.

“The Fijians will give us a good picture when it comes to defending and if we go too low we will give the offload away, so we really have to wrap the ball up in the defensive situation and make sure they don’t those offloads away and the guys outside the tacklers are doing their job in making sure they are filling those gaps.”

Pivac adds Fiji’s outstanding performances against New Zealand this year is a testament of what they can do against quality oppositions

“They are a good side and you saw that against New Zealand. They had a good lineout drive and they scored against New Zealand in that area of the game. They are much improved sides of some of the Fiji teams and certainly when I was involved, they’ve come a long way.”

Wales will host Fiji in Cardiff at 3.15am on Monday.

 

