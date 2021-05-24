Fijians locked in Reds 2022 squad

The Queensland Reds have confirmed that four Fijians will be part of their 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

Today the Super Rugby AU champion finalized its 32 member squad for the 2022 season with a total of 31 players retained from this year’s program.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu, Ilaisa Droasese and Serupepeli Uru have booked their spots in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

20 of the 31 players retained from this season had already secured their future at Ballymore ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season.

The remaining 11 players have all recently re-signed following the completion of the Trans-Tasman competition which includes Uru and Droaese.

The only player in the current 32-man squad who wasn’t a part of this year’s program is Tom Lynagh, son of former Queensland and Australian captain Michael.

He will officially join the Reds at the start of next month’s pre-season having already signed with Queensland through 2023.

Queensland Reds 2022 Squad (in alphabetical order)

Richie Asiata

Angus Blyth

Jock Campbell

Lawson Creighton

Filipo Daugunu

Ilaisa Droasese

Josh Flook

Feao Fotuaika

Mac Grealy

Isaac Henry

Harry Hoopert

Tom Lynagh

Alex Mafi

Tate McDermott

Fraser McReight

Josh Nasser

Zane Nonngorr

James O’Connor

Hunter Paisami

Jordan Petaia

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

Angus Scott-Young

Ryan Smith

Hamish Stewart

Kalani Thomas

Taniela Tupou

Seru Uru

Suliasi Vunivalu

Harry Wilson

Liam Wright

Dane Zander