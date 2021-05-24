Home

Rugby

Fijians locked in Reds 2022 squad

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 5:05 pm
FILIPO DAUGUNU, SULIASI VUNIVALU, SERUPEPELI URU AND ILAISA DROASESE

The Queensland Reds have confirmed that four Fijians will be part of their 2022 Super Rugby campaign.

Today the Super Rugby AU champion finalized its 32 member squad for the 2022 season with a total of 31 players retained from this year’s program.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Filipo Daugunu, Ilaisa Droasese and Serupepeli Uru have booked their spots in the team.

Article continues after advertisement

20 of the 31 players retained from this season had already secured their future at Ballymore ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby season.

The remaining 11 players have all recently re-signed following the completion of the Trans-Tasman competition which includes Uru and Droaese.

The only player in the current 32-man squad who wasn’t a part of this year’s program is Tom Lynagh, son of former Queensland and Australian captain Michael.

He will officially join the Reds at the start of next month’s pre-season having already signed with Queensland through 2023.

Queensland Reds 2022 Squad (in alphabetical order)
Richie Asiata
Angus Blyth
Jock Campbell
Lawson Creighton
Filipo Daugunu
Ilaisa Droasese
Josh Flook
Feao Fotuaika
Mac Grealy
Isaac Henry
Harry Hoopert
Tom Lynagh
Alex Mafi
Tate McDermott
Fraser McReight
Josh Nasser
Zane Nonngorr
James O’Connor
Hunter Paisami
Jordan Petaia
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
Angus Scott-Young
Ryan Smith
Hamish Stewart
Kalani Thomas
Taniela Tupou
Seru Uru
Suliasi Vunivalu
Harry Wilson
Liam Wright
Dane Zander

