Fijians in Spain’s lineup

Two Fijians have been named in Spain’s side to face the Flying Fijians on Sunday.

Kalokalo Gavidi and Jerry Davoibaravi are in the match day squad tha’s been confirmed today.

40-year-old Gavidi will start as blindside flanker in his 16th Test while Davoibaravi will come off the bench.

It will be Gavidi’s 10th start for Los Leones and he has scored two tries for the side since making his debut in 2016 against Tonga.

Davoibaravi who plays for La Villa will make his debut when he runs out on Sunday.

The 27-year-old winger was brought in to replace the veteran Fernando Lopez.

Spain will host the Flying Fijians at 3am on Sunday.

You can watch game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.