Fijians in Australia A squad for PNC

Three Fijians are in the Australia A squad for the Pacific Nations Cup that will be held in Fiji next month.

Filipo Daugunu, Serupepeli Uru and Mark Nawaqanitawase have made the cut for the PNC.

The squad includes eight capped Wallabies as well as a host of exciting, up-and-coming players that impressed during Super Rugby Pacific.

The trio are joined by the likes of Rebels veteran Reece Hodge, Feleti Kaitu’u, Tom Robertson, Fraser McReight and Lalakai Foketi.

Waratahs assistant coach Jason Gilmore will coach the side and he says the team has a good combination of experienced and young players and thinks the team will get a lot out of the upcoming tournament in Fiji.

The team is comprised of nine players each from the Waratahs and Reds, seven from the Western Force, three Brumbies and two Rebels.

Australia A faces Samoa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on 2 in its first PNC match.

This will be followed by its clash with the Flying Fijians in Lautoka on 9 July and Tonga seven days later.

Australia A Pacific Nations Cup Squad:

Tim Anstee (Western Force)

Jock Campbell (Queensland Reds)

Filipo Daugunu (Queensland Reds)

Ben Donaldson (NSW Waratahs)

Tane Edmed (NSW Waratahs)

Matt Faessler (Queensland Reds)

Lalakai Foketi (NSW Waratahs)

Feao Fotuaika (Queensland Reds)

Matt Gibbon (Melbourne Rebels)

Langi Gleeson (NSW Waratahs)

Ned Hanigan (NSW Waratahs)

Will Harris (NSW Waratahs)

Reece Hodge (Melbourne Rebels)

Harry Hoopert (Queensland Reds)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (NSW Waratahs)

Feleti Kaitu’u (Western Force)

Ryan Lonergan (Brumbies)

Ryan McCauley (Western Force)

Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds)

Andy Muirhead (Brumbies)

Mark Nawaqanitawase (NSW Waratahs)

Dylan Pietsch (NSW Waratahs)

Billy Pollard (Brumbies)

Jackson Pugh (Western Force)

Tom Robertson (Western Force)

Ryan Smith (Queensland Reds)

Hamish Stewart (Queensland Reds)

Jake Strachan (Western Force)

Seru Uru (Queensland Reds)