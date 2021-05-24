Home

Fijians help UAE win 7s title

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 13, 2021 9:54 am
Source: Fiji Embassy Abu Dhabi

Three Fijians were part of the United Arab Emirates side that won the West Asia 7s 2021 Tournament yesterday.

Esekaia Dranibota, Sakiusa Naisau and, Ratu Epeli Qativi played instrumental role in UAE’s gold medal win.

UAE beat a spirited Iranian side in the cup final 38-14 while the UAE women’s team thrashed Qatar 41-nil.



Despite a slow start in the tournament, the Palestines men put on a commendable show as they made their first debut on Asia stage and showcased a decent level of rugby.

Fiji and UAE currently have an MOU on rugby development between Fiji Rugby Union and UAE Rugby.

More exchanges not only between players but competent coaches from Fiji are expected to continue the relationship.

The late Westfield Babas mentor Epeli Lagiloa was the first Fijian coach to go to UAE under this arrangement.

