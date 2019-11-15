Fijians help Northampton beat Wasps in Gallagher Premiership

Fiji born Taqele Naiyaravoro scored a crucial try to help a 13-man Northampton Saints beat Wasps 35-31 in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.

The try also denied Wasps from securing a thrilling comeback victory.

Last match, last try, back to the dark Finland winter and scanning work of old slides tomorrow… 17 days, 8 rugby matches, 1700 miles driving on the left side…

Northampton was down to 13 men and behind on the scoreboard with ten minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical advantage, it wasn’t a lead Wasps could see out to the final whistle as Naiyaravoro bludgeoned over from a close-range scrum for the game’s deciding score to earn Saints a 35-31 win.

Flying Fijians lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa and hooker Sam Matavesi also featured for Northampton.

Both players came off the bench.