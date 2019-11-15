Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Fijians help Northampton beat Wasps in Gallagher Premiership

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 6, 2020 12:32 pm
Fiji born Taqele Naiyaravoro scores for Northampton Saints [Source: Redhatphoto]

Fiji born Taqele Naiyaravoro scored a crucial try to help a 13-man Northampton Saints beat Wasps 35-31 in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.

The try also denied Wasps from securing a thrilling comeback victory.

Northampton was down to 13 men and behind on the scoreboard with ten minutes remaining.

Despite their numerical advantage, it wasn’t a lead Wasps could see out to the final whistle as Naiyaravoro bludgeoned over from a close-range scrum for the game’s deciding score to earn Saints a 35-31 win.

Flying Fijians lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa and hooker Sam Matavesi also featured for Northampton.

Both players came off the bench.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.