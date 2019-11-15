Rugby
Fijians help Northampton beat Wasps in Gallagher Premiership
January 6, 2020 12:32 pm
Fiji born Taqele Naiyaravoro scores for Northampton Saints [Source: Redhatphoto]
Fiji born Taqele Naiyaravoro scored a crucial try to help a 13-man Northampton Saints beat Wasps 35-31 in the Gallagher Premiership this morning.
The try also denied Wasps from securing a thrilling comeback victory.
Last match, last try, back to the dark Finland winter and scanning work of old slides tomorrow… 17 days, 8 rugby matches, 1700 miles driving on the left side… #NorthamptonSaints #WASvNOR @SaintsRugby #Rugby pic.twitter.com/89EaUsIdtE
— Juha Tamminen (@TamminenJuha) January 5, 2020Article continues after advertisement
Northampton was down to 13 men and behind on the scoreboard with ten minutes remaining.
Despite their numerical advantage, it wasn’t a lead Wasps could see out to the final whistle as Naiyaravoro bludgeoned over from a close-range scrum for the game’s deciding score to earn Saints a 35-31 win.
Flying Fijians lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa and hooker Sam Matavesi also featured for Northampton.
Both players came off the bench.