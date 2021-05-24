Fijians count down to historic Super Rugby match tonight

Fijians around the world are counting down the hours before our Super Rugby team marches onto the field – a moment that will go down in history as Fiji plays its first-ever Super Rugby match.

After almost 26 years since the beginning of Super Rugby, the Fijian Drua’s appearance on the international stage tonight will be an emotional one for current and former players who have fought for a place in one of the toughest competitions in rugby.

Surendra Prasad, a taxi driver based at Cunningham in Suva is hoping to finish work early to watch the game.

“Absolutely, I will finish pretty early today so I can have time to mix some brown label before the game starts.”

Atueta Virogorogo, a market vendor says the game tonight has been the topic of discussion amongst his colleague throughout the day.

“We have been looking forward to this for weeks now. Some of us don’t have TV but we’ve already downloaded the Walesi app just for this historic game.”

The nation has finally been able to put the recent woes of COVID-19 behind them and unite for our warriors.

Fijians from the world over are eagerly awaiting the much-anticipated game – and most believe our players have what it takes to shake up things at the Super Rugby arena.