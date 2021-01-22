Fijiana XV to play England in first RWC match

Rugby World Cup 2021 debutantes, the Fijiana 15s will play England in their first match at Eden Park in New Zealand.

The match will be played on the 18th of September at 4:45pm.

Speaking to the BBC, England head coach Simon Middleton says the opening match with Fiji will be “a fantastic occasion”.

Fiji, England, South Africa and France are in the same pool.

The Fijiana’s second match will be against France at 2:15pm on Thursday, September 23rd.

On Thursday the 28th of September, the Fijiana meet South Africa at 4:45pm in its final pool match.

The Senirusi Seruvakula coached side has started their preparations and are expected to welcome six overseas players into the squad next month.