Fijiana XV test match dependent on Government directive

The Fiji National Sports Commission is optimistic that all sporting events will return later in the year.

This comes talks are underway for a test match between the Fijiana XV and the Australian Wallaroos for October.

Fiji Rugby Union is in discussions with Rugby Australia to have the match held in October or November.

Commission Chair Peter Mazey says with the test window for international matches scheduled for June and July, they will have to await the directive from Government to see whether this test matches and other international test matches will go ahead.

“All the test series has been postponed and we are hoping that later in the year they will come back online. But we still need that test window to conduct that was generally in the period international test that was generally in the June July period so we will just have to wait and see.”

Other test matches that have been postponed include the Flying Fijians and the Wallabies that was scheduled to play Australia in July.