Fijiana XV kicks-off Australian tour with a win

The Fijiana 15s have kick-started their Australian tour with a 29-10 victory against Queensland Reds.

It was the Reds final pre-season hit-out ahead of the Super W season.

With the Reds having a bye in the opening Super W round, the match proved the perfect warm-up against an opposition preparing for the World Cup.

Fijiana 7s reps Lavenia Tinai, Rusila Nagasau and Aloesi Nakoci who recently returned from the Hamilton and Sydney 7s played well.

Tinai scored a double while Nagasau and Nakoci grabbed a try each.

Akosita Ravato scored the fourth try for the Fijiana.

According to RUGBY.com, the Fijiana showed their ability to play with the same attacking flair as their male counterparts, notching a 100m try in the match.

A through-the-legs pass from no.8 and captain Sereima Leweniqilia highlighted a movement that ended with fullback Nakoci running 80m to score.

A two-try hero in the first half, Tinai was handed a yellow card after repeated infringements and when the referee’s warnings continued to be ignored, winger Priscilla Siata was also sin-binned, with the Fijians left with just 13 women on the field.

But the Reds failed to fully capitalize on their opportunities and taking advantage of their extra players.

The Fijiana will play the Waratahs women in Sydney on Friday.

[Source: rugby.com.au]