Fijiana XV gears up for NSW Waratahs

The Fijiana 15s is anticipating a challenging encounter against the New South Wales Waratahs as they prepare for their second match tonight.

Following their impressive 29-10 win over the Queensland Reds last Sunday, Coach Alifereti Doviverata says the side is ready to take on the Super W champions.

Doviverata says to battle a tough physical Waratahs team, they will have to get the little things right.

“After the game, we sat as coaches and we went through the video of the game and there are few areas we need to work on before taking on the women’s Waratahs side.”

The Fijiana 15s is one step away from securing their second win and Doviverata says the supporters will play a big role in their overall performance on the field.

He adds the players were motivated by the support in their clash against the Reds and are hoping they will get the same cheers atonight.

The Fijiana XV will battle the New South Wales Waratahs tonight at 7.30pm in Sydney.

Fijiana Lineup against NSW Waratahs

1. Ruci Vueti

2. Ada Dansey

3. Aseri Galo

4. Laisa Taga

5. Ako Ravato

6. Makereta Tunidau

7. Lavenia Tinai

8. Sereima Leweniqila (c)

9. Rejieli Uluinayau

10. Lavena Cavuru

11. Priscilla Siata

12. Mela Matanatabu

13. Rusila Nagasau

14. Seini Raoma

15. Aloesi Nakoci

RESERVES

16. Nioni Nai

17. Lailanie

18. Vasiti Dominiko

19. Torika Semo

20. Joma Sera

21. Rusila Tamoi

22. Salote Vakaturi

23. Elenoa Adinaimata

24. Litiana Lawedrau

25. Mereani Moceituba

26. Mere Moto