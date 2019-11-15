Rugby
Fijiana XV gears up for NSW Waratahs
February 21, 2020 12:45 pm
Rusila Nagasau training with the Fijiana XV [Source: Fiji Rugby]
The Fijiana 15s is anticipating a challenging encounter against the New South Wales Waratahs as they prepare for their second match tonight.
Following their impressive 29-10 win over the Queensland Reds last Sunday, Coach Alifereti Doviverata says the side is ready to take on the Super W champions.
Doviverata says to battle a tough physical Waratahs team, they will have to get the little things right.
“After the game, we sat as coaches and we went through the video of the game and there are few areas we need to work on before taking on the women’s Waratahs side.”
The Fijiana 15s is one step away from securing their second win and Doviverata says the supporters will play a big role in their overall performance on the field.
He adds the players were motivated by the support in their clash against the Reds and are hoping they will get the same cheers atonight.
The Fijiana XV will battle the New South Wales Waratahs tonight at 7.30pm in Sydney.
Fijiana Lineup against NSW Waratahs
1. Ruci Vueti
2. Ada Dansey
3. Aseri Galo
4. Laisa Taga
5. Ako Ravato
6. Makereta Tunidau
7. Lavenia Tinai
8. Sereima Leweniqila (c)
9. Rejieli Uluinayau
10. Lavena Cavuru
11. Priscilla Siata
12. Mela Matanatabu
13. Rusila Nagasau
14. Seini Raoma
15. Aloesi Nakoci
RESERVES
16. Nioni Nai
17. Lailanie
18. Vasiti Dominiko
19. Torika Semo
20. Joma Sera
21. Rusila Tamoi
22. Salote Vakaturi
23. Elenoa Adinaimata
24. Litiana Lawedrau
25. Mereani Moceituba
26. Mere Moto