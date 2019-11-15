Rugby
Fijiana XV focus on New South Wales
February 20, 2020 5:10 am
The Fijiana XV prepares for match against NSW Waratahs women [Source: OFC Rugby]
The Fijiana Fifteens will have to play out a good second half against New South Wales in their second match tomorrow in Sydney.
After beating Queensland Reds 29-10 on Sunday, the Fijiana have recovered and hit the ground running in Sydney.
Captain Sereima Leweniqila says they have to minimize the penalties against New South Wales.
Leweniqila who was one of the standout performers against the Reds believes they have to play 80 minutes rugby.
‘It was a really tough game at first we had a lot of penalties against us as well and then at the first half we hit the pace there and then the second we kind of went complacent so yeah lot to learn from this game hopefully get the same result from the next game’.
🎙INTERVIEW: @fijirugby Fijiana XV captain, Sereima Leweniqila and @Reds_Rugby W captain, Kiri Lingman, reflect on yesterday’s match. #PacificAusSport #PacificSetup pic.twitter.com/f1jY56y9lN
— Oceania Rugby (@oceaniarugby) February 17, 2020
The Fijiana 15’s Tour is supported by the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports.
They will play New South Wales at 7pm tomorrow.
Fijiana XV have settled in well and back on the grind today in preparation for Friday’s game against NSW Waratahs Women.
KO: 6.30pm (AED)
📍: Waratahs HQ, Daceyville.
The Fijiana Tour is proudly supported by the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports.#PacificStepup pic.twitter.com/sfliM9Iscn
— Oceania Rugby (@oceaniarugby) February 19, 2020