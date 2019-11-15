Fijiana XV focus on individual training

The Fijiana XV players are focusing on their individual training ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year.

With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the side has no other choice but to train individually as sporting facilities have been closed.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says this has impacted their scheduled training and test matches lined up for the side.

Article continues after advertisement

“We were wanting more test match to get us ready for next year and now with what’s happening, it’s really uncertain.”

Unsure of the plans ahead for next year’s Rugby World Cup, Leweniqila adds it’s important for the players to keep on track with their fitness.

The Rugby World Cup is scheduled on September 18, next year in New Zealand.