Fijiana work on individual training

The Fijiana 7s team players are currently doing individual training for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has commended the International Olympic Committee’s decision to shift the Games to July 2021 keeping in mind the threats of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fuli says they have made a few adjustments following this postponement.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have the plan, we have changed our previous plan to suit the date for next year. But it terms on the date to start our program we can’t confirm right now. The girls are doing their own programs, it must change and the crises too might change.”

Fuli has also indicated that Reijeli Daveua and Asinate Savu are recovering well after being ruled out of the Sydney Sevens earlier this year due to injuries.