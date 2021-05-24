Fijiana with New Zealand for Langford 7s

The Fijiana 7s team has been drawn in Pool C alongside New Zealand, England and the USA for the Langford 7s tournament this weekend.

Fijiana will kick-off the tournament against the USA on Sunday at 4.30am.

The second match is against England at 7.56am followed by New Zealand at 10.38am.

Australia leads Pool A with hosts Canada, Spain and Mexico.

In Pool B are Ireland, France, Brazil and Japan.