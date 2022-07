A last minute try from Rooster Chicken Fijiana player Vitalina Mirini helped the side win the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship today.

Fijiana outclassed a strong Samoa outfit 31-24 in the final today, to clinch the title.

Samoa had an early lead, dominating the first half 16-10.

Article continues after advertisement

After the two sides were tied 24-all, it was Mirini’s winning try in the 82nd minute that gave them the win.