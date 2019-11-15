Fijiana XV focuses on defense and attack strategies

Solid defense and fearless attacks remains the area of focus for the Fijiana 15s side as they head for their two-match tour to Australia.

Fijiana will be up against Queensland Reds and News South Wales Waratahs, both of which compete in the Super Women’s rugby union competition.

Head Coach Alifereti Doviverata has reminded the players that the win will not come easy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Waratahs being the defending champions and the Reds were the finalists. I have reminded the girls that it will not be an easy game for us and we’ll have to work hard”

The Fijiana have wrapped up their six weeks camp and are expected to depart for Australia tomorrow.

The side will take on the Queensland Reds in their first test-match in Brisbane at 5pm this Sunday.

They will play the New South Wales Waratahs next week Friday at 7.30pm in Sydney.