Fijiana vs Wallaroos clash confirmed

It’s confirmed, the Fijiana will play its first international match on May 6th.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive, John O’Connor confirms that Fijiana will meet the Australian women’s team, the Wallaroos.

The match will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor confirms the team will play Japan a week after.

For now, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will focus on its next Super W match against the Brumbies.

The match will be played on Saturday at 7.15pm at Suncorp Stadium.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua plays the Brumbies at 9.45pm and you can watch both matches on FBC Sports.