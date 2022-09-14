Fijiana told to leave the pressure at State House

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Rugby fans will have a chance to watch our Fijiana 15s stars on Friday when they take on the Wahine Maoris in a Test match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

For those who can’t make to the ground, the match will air live and exclusive on the FBC Sports channel at 6pm.

Yesterday the Fijiana was part of Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour at the State House where they also presented their i-Tatau.

The President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this inaugural tour of the World Cup trophy shall be the beginning of many more tours of the Pacific for years to come for the continued growth of Women’s Rugby.

Ratu Wiliame commend the efforts of World Rugby, as well as, major bodies such as the New Zealand Rugby Union for its contributions toward World Rugby’s Plan 2021-2025 new Women in Rugby brand and the ‘Try and Stop Us’ campaign.

He says the Fijiana should leave all the pressure at the State House and just go to the World Cup as a rugby player.

‘I’m being told by the CEO that there more women’s rugby clubs are being formed, so I’m worried, I’m worried about men’s rugby, you have inspired a lot of girls out there’.

The Rugby World Cup will be held in New Zealand from 8th October to 12th November.

Our Fiji is pooled with France, South Africa and England.