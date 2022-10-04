Fijiana to hype up World Cup

[Photo: Supplied]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side is expected to bring a lot of noise to the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

As the Fijiana make their debut, other teams will be on the lookout for what Fiji has to offer.

World Rugby Director of Women’s Rugby, Sally Horrox says it is great to have the Fijian side and to see what they can do on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds, Fiji will add a lot of competition on the field as they are starting to redevelop their name on the international scene.

“Some of the stories of those Fijiana women are tremendous and I think that the captain alluded to it today some of the struggles that they’ve come through, the funding they’ve had to raise, their domestic situation and their employment. That authenticity and voice of a young woman are very human stories and it’s one of the particular attributes of women’s spirit.”

As the World Cup kicks off on Saturday, Fiji plays its first pool match against England.

England head into the World Cup on a 25-match winning streak.

Fiji faces England on Saturday at 3.45pm.