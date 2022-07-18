Fijiana to hold trials in New Zealand and Australia

Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula.

Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has reiterated that no spot in the team is guaranteed at the moment, and the onus is on players to shape up.

The team continues to make headlines and just over the weekend scooped the Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship title.

This has further sparked the interest from overseas-based players in New Zealand and Australia to join the team.

Seruvakula and his coaching staff has devised a plan to host trials in the coming weeks for these players in their respective countries.

“We have more interest from New Zealand and Australia. Like I said it is getting tougher. In a couple of weeks, we will organize a trial in New Zealand and Australia. So the girls here in Fiji they will need to step up to go to the World Cup because only the best 32 will go.”

He adds they are in talks with the Fiji Rugby Union to ensure they have only the best to represent the country at their World Rugby debut.

“There will be a team, like in New Zealand, there will be a team, and we’ve planned with the coaches with Greg, Smith, and Asaeli Tikoirotuma to play against another team. And also in Australia, there is a lot of interest, so we can put a team, Australia based against another club based there organized by Mojee Rauluni.”

Some members of the team arrived in the country today, and will go on a two-week break before heading back into camp.