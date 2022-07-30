Fijiana thumps South Africa

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana brushed aside South Africa 41-0 in a one sided affair at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England this morning.

It was the team’s second win following a 31-12 victory against Scotland.

Playmaker Viniana Riwai’s pin point accuracy at the kickoffs made the difference for the side with Sesenieli Donu,Vasiti Solikoviti and Raijieli Daveua managing to get the ball back.

Article continues after advertisement

The Rusila Nagasau led side ran in seven tries in the match.

Reapi Ulunisau and Donu registered two tries each while Ana Maria Naimasi, Vani Buleki and Lavena Cavuru adding the others.

The Fijiana led 19-0 at halftime.

Their last pool match is against Australia at 8:22 tonight.