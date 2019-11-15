Fijiana thrash Brazil in final pool match

Fiji appeared a much-improved side in their final pool match at the 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s tournament after they thrashed Brazil 31-0.

After USA’s 21-7 defeat to Canada, Fiji finished second in Pool B and have booked a spot for the semifinal.

This as there are only three pools in the women’s competition.

Fiji will now face the winner of Pool A at 4.58pm.

Brazil in their match against Fiji at some stages in the match could not even get past 40 meters of their side.

Fiji made some errors, however, the Brazilian side was unable to capitalize on any of them.

The national side have given themselves a chance to make it to the semifinals and they only have to wait for how the day plays out.

Louisa Tisolo, Captain Tokasa Seniyasi, Ana Maria Naimasi and Aloweci Nakoci scored the tries for Fiji.

Naimasi scored twice.

Fiji led 17-0 at halftime.

The win was also a Special one for Fijiana rep Ana Roqica who is celebrating her 32nd birthday.

Roqica says she could not have gotten a better gift.

“First of all, I want to thank the Lord for giving me another year, today is my birthday, I want to thank him for everything because, without him, I couldn’t have been here today. Second of all, I want to thank our management, for believing in us and being with us for the two days tournament I know the girls gave their best for today to win this game.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team will take on Wales at 2.19 this afternoon.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.