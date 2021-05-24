Fijiana tames NZ Women

The Fijiana 7s team has won the FRU Mini 7s tournament after edging the NZ Black Ferns 17-10 in their fifth match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Fijiana side has won 4 matches while NZ has won 1 in their 6 match series.

Fiji started off with a bang just after 30 seconds, Ana Naimasi getting the first try for the home team.

20-year-old Vani Buleki increased the side’s lead with a converted try a few minutes later.

There were also a few errors from both sides as the game was played in wet and heavy ground conditions.

The Black Ferns closed the gap just before halftime with former Northern Mystics Netball player Grace Kukutai getting on the scoreboard.

Fiji led 12-5 at halftime.

The Fijiana side further increased their lead in the second spell as 30-year-old Alowesi Nakoci scored a try.

NZ tried to get back in the game but was only awarded a consolation try through Jazmin Hotham.

The two will play their last game at 5pm.