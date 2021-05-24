Fijiana smash Tahs to break winning run

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua crushed the dreams of the Warratahs from maintaining its winning streak in Super W with a 29-10 victory at CBUS Stadium in Gold Coast Australia.

Drua ended the Tahs 20 game-winning run, to remain unbeaten this season.

Fijiana Drua had the first say in the 7th minute as good speed and passing skills to Vitalina Naikore led to a try in the corner.

Fiji worked really hard out of its own half and made the Waratahs work extra as Fiji grabbed possession 60 meters out and made the most of it with a try from Kolora Lomani in the 10th minute.

Both conversions were unsuccessful.

Fijiana Drua captain Bilita Tawake says the key was to be consistent throughout the game.

“Keeping the girls consistent and motivated throughout the game is something that we need to keep working on. Leading the girls in our next game against Brumbies.”

Timaima Ravisa comfortably ran out with the ball from a failed penalty kick from the Waratahs, she capitalized on the opportunity and scored another try in the 14th minute after a series of offloads.

The try was easily converted by Merewalesi Rokouno.

The Warratahs got the breakthrough it needed in the 18th minute and added 5 points to its scoreboard after a try from Lori Cramer with an unsuccessful conversion.

The Tahs women faced a big amount of pressure as the ball went back and forth.

The Fijiana Drua led 17-5 ahead of Waratahs in the second spell.

The second half had a slow start for both sides.

Merewalesi Rokouno was yellow carded for an infringement but that did not stop the Fijiana Drua from its fourth try.

Roela Radiniyavuni made an intercept in the Warratah’s attack and made sure no one got near her with a run-away try in the 42nd minute, Naikore did not make a mistake with the conversion.

Warratahs extended its lead five minutes before full-time with a team effort for Tatum Bird to score at the corner as the Tahs trailed slowly behind the Drua.

Drua hit back two minutes later as Sereima Leweniqila broke through the Warratah’s defence to extend the Drua’s lead 29-10 with a failed penalty kick.

Waratahs Captain Grace Hamilton says Fijiana was a better team at the end of the day.

“It was a really tough day, the distraction during the week, and today we are abit delayed and rushed getting here I think we came out of there and we just led them into the game and they capitalized on that. A credit to them they are good at it.”

It was too late for the Tahs to keep up as the game ended in Fijiana Drua’s favour.