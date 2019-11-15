Home

Fijiana prop learns carpentry in isolation

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 17, 2020 6:08 am

Fijiana 15s prop Lailanie Burnes is learning new skills in isolation just like many athletes around the world.

Burnes is also exploring her potentials outside of the field.

The former Fijiana 15s skipper has been busy the past few weeks trying out carpentry at home as she tries to learn the trade by building pantry and fixing other household furniture’s.

Speaking to Fiji Rugby, Burnes says she has managed to get in to the learning zone during this isolation period.

Burnes is encouraging women to step out of their comfort zone and change the odds.

 

