Fijiana off to a good start after beating USA

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side has caused a big upset after they defeated USA 19 – 14 in the opening match of the 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s tournament.

USA is placed 4th on the standings while Fiji is placed 8th.

Fiji was instrumental in their defense and attack but made minor errors, however, this did not impact their game a lot.

Article continues after advertisement

This is a proud win for Fijiana Captain Tokasa Seniyasi.

IN THE FINAL PLAY! @fijirugby women’s score in the last play to cause major upset over USA at the #Sydney7s.#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/yJo86cQGQ5 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 31, 2020

A breathless Seniyasi after their win says she has sent out a strong message by winning this match.

“When we come into the ground, I told the sisters that this is the first time that we are going to show these people that they will respect us from now on.”

Seniyasi says the heat did not affect the team any bit.

“We have an advantage cause, back at home it’s much hotter than this. But yeah we managed to complete the game with the sun.”

USA crossed the try line first through Elona Mahar which was successfully converted giving USA a 7-0 lead in the later stages of the first half.

Louisa Tisolo responded to this try just before the halftime mark.

Both teams entered the second half with a 7-7 draw.

Tokasa Seniyasi speaks after @fijirugby‘s big upset win over @USARugby in the first match on day one at the #Sydney7s. Final score FIJ 19 USA 14 pic.twitter.com/ef6osmZmBM — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 31, 2020

Kris Thomas scored the second try for the USA side which received an immediate response from Aloweci Nakoci of Fiji.

Both teams were again tied down to 14-14.

USA’s Alby Kelter was sent off the field in the dying stages of the match for a deliberate knock-on and this gave the Fijian side an advantage.

Mereseini Leivere took advantage of this situation and crossed the try line which gave Fiji the lead.

Fiji looked very promising in this match.

Tisolo is RAPID! Incredible solo effort from the @fijirugby flyer scoring straight from the restart.#Sydney7s pic.twitter.com/zKnXiRuZgc — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 31, 2020

MASSIVE UPSET FOR FIJIANA! The delicate hands that led to an awesome match winner. @fijirugby women's are the real deal.#DHLRugby #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/QWjJduopuf — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 31, 2020

Prior to the Sydney 7s, the girls had revealed their aim to finish 7th in the Sydney 7s.

The Fijiana will now take on Canada at 4.30pm this afternoon.

You can catch the live coverage of the HSBC Sydney 7s tournament on FBC TV.