Fijiana moves up in ranking

[Photo: World Rugby]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side has made the biggest climb securing 16th place on the World Rugby women’s ranking.

The Fijiana moved five places from 21st to 16th after last night’s 21-17 win over South Africa.

South Africa has dropped two places and sits at 13.

Still leading the ranking is England with New Zealand in second place.

Canada is currently in third place.

Fijiana play their next match against France on Saturday at 6.15 pm.