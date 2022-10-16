Fijiana keeps RWC quarterfinal hopes alive

[Photo: Rugby World Cup / Twitter]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana has kept its Rugby World Cup quarterfinal hopes alive after defeating South Africa 21-17 in New Zealand.

Number eight Karalaini Naisewa scored the winning try in the 79th minute.

It was like watching the Fijian Drua with quick taps being taken from the 22 meter line and players running onto offloads.

Olympic bronze medalist Sesenieli Donu was solid at inside center and made some strong carries.

Two Fijiana tries were disallowed, one to Donu in the first spell and Vika Matarugu in the second half.

Fijiana enjoyed most of the possession but failed to capitalize on a number of opportunities while South Africa’s defense stood tall at times.

The two wingers Ilisapeci Delaiwau and Akanisi Sokoiwasa scored a try each in the first half as Fiji led 14-7.

South African winger Nomawethu Mabenge copped a yellow card for a deliberate knock on in the eight minute.

Three minutes later Delaiwau ran in to score following some brilliant work by the forwards with Matarugu, captain Asinate Serevi, Karalaini Naisewa,Merevesi Ofakimalino, Raijieli Daveua and Sulita Waisega combining well.

The try was converted by Merewalesi Rokouono.

No points were scored for the next 22 minutes until center Zintle Mpupha found space in the defensive line to dot down between the sticks in the 36th minute.

However, Sokoiwasa managed to put Fiji in front 14-7 at halftime when she scored their second converted try.

Sokoiwasa was later sent off in the second half for an infringement.

The South Africans who were very physical at the breakdown leveled the scores in the 59th minute when number eight Aseza Hele crashed over under the post.

There were some loose carries by the Fijiana which killed the momentum of some of their attacks in the match.

With scores locked at 14-all and 20 minutes to play, both sides tries every trick in the book but South Africa looked to have won the game with a converted penalty in the 78th minute.

But the gallant Fijiana won the ball at the restart before prop Rasolea steamrolled her way through and just a few phases later Naisewa was over between the post for the winning try that was converted by Lavena Cavuru.